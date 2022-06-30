Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz cosies up in latest loved-up honeymoon snaps

Brooklyn Beckham smitten by wife Nicola Peltz in loved-up snaps captured at their honeymoon in St Tropez.
The son of David and Victoria Beckham engaged in PDA as he locked lips with the billionaire heiress while they had dinner at an al fresco restaurant.
The couple was also spotted taking a stroll while Brooklyn could not keep his hands off Nicola as he plants a kiss on her cheek with his arms around her neck.
The aspiring chef looked dapper in casual attire with white shirt and loose-fit trousers paired with sneakers.
On the other hand, Nicola turned heads blue – green floral print dress with platform high wedges.
The 27-year-old actor completed her look as she tied a black and white scarf into her hair.
Confirming the news that the duo is enjoying their honeymoon, Brooklyn shared a sweet video of Nicola on his Instagram handle gushing over song Can't Help Falling in Love as it played in the background.
“We heard our wedding song on the first day of our honeymoon,” Brooklyn captioned the reel. “I love you baby.”
