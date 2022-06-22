Deepika Padukone looks regal in her white angelic look: Pics

Deepika Padukone is known for her stunning fashion game. Recently, her photos featuring her in angelic look has left her fans in awe of her beauty.



On Wednesday morning, the Gehraiyaan star’s has turned heads around with her stunning appearance at a Cartier event in Madrid, Spain.

In the photos clicked shared by her fans and paparazzi on social media, the Piku beauty donned a ruffled white gown with a plunging neckline. The actress complemented her classy look with a brand’s diamond necklace along with a pair of matching earrings.

In a few photos, Deepika could be seen smiling and posing with Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek, who went for all-black suit, and Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri, who also looked gorgeous in a red gown.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress has some interesting projects including Pathaan, Fighter and Project K in the pipeline.

