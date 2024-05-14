Whoopi Goldberg: 'I’ve lost the weight of almost two people'

Whoopi Goldberg discusses about her weight loss journey on Kelly Clarkson Show

Whoopi Goldberg has recently opened up about the diabetes medications like Mounjaro and Ozempic that helped her loose weight.



"It's all the weight I’ve lost, because I’ve lost the weight of almost two people," said The View host during an appearance on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on May 13.

Whoopi added, "I’m doing that wonderful little shot that works for folks who need some help and it’s been really good for me."

Whoopi previously never thought about her weight gain on screen. However, her moment of realisation came when a reviewer thought she was wearing a fat suit while filming Till.

For the unversed, the Sister Act actress weighed nearly 300 pounds while playing Mamie Till-Mobley’s mother, Alma Carthan.

"I was indignant. I was like ‘This is not a fat suit. This is me!’ And then you see," she remarked.

Whoopi explained how weight gain became the furthest thing from your mind.

"You’re living your life and you’re doing what you need to do — and that’s the last thing you’re thinking about because you’ve got other stuff on your mind,” she told Kelly.

Whoopi mentioned, "When you realise it, you go, ‘Well, damn.’ And everyone says, ‘Well, I thought you knew.'"

Elsewhere on the show, Whoopi also discussed about her new memoir, Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me, which was released earlier this month.

Reflecting on her struggles with addiction both as a child and later in life, Whoopi said, "I thought I could handle the cocaine thing. It didn’t seem dangerous. Everybody seemed to have access to it, even on TV and movie sets."

"Finally, I had one of those slap-in-the-face moments that make you see pretty clearly that you’ve hit bottom," she noted.