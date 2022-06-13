Jennifer Aniston still wears the dress that Courteney Cox wore in 'Friends'

It's been 18 years since "Friends" came to an end but the actors who appeared in the show continue to enjoy the stardom they achieved with their stellar performances.

The are followed by millions of people across the world and they often discuss things that happened on the sets.

Jennifer Aniston on Sunday revealed that she still has a dress that her "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox wore in the iconic sitcom.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a screenshot from "Friends" featuring Courteney Cox.

"Does this dress look familiar? Still got it.

Jennifer Aniston also tagged Courteney Cox in her Instagram stories where she posted the pictures.