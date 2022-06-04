Queen Elizabeth canceled Saturday event to Lilibet's birthday?

Queen Elizabeth II will no longer attend the Epsom Derby tomorrow, after officials said she felt "some discomfort" from her appearances on the first day of her Platinum Jubilee. She has only missed The Derby three times in her reign.



According to a British journalist,the Queen would watch the Derby on TV from Windsor.



He said that Prince Charles and Prince William would give separate speeches towards end of Party at Palace concert.



The journalist said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would spend Saturday (Lilibet’s first birthday) in Windsor “together privately as a family”.

It was not immediately know whether the couple would celebrate their daughter's birthday in Windsor or the Queen would join them.