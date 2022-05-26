Tom Cruise on no break rule: 'I don’t have days off'

Tom Cruise has got not 'chill'!
The Mission: Impossible hero revealed he has never taken a day off in his entire career, and he likes the way it is.
Cruise disclosed the fascinating detail after he was asked what does he prefer to do on his day off.
“This is a day off for me because I am not shooting!” he told Bella. “I’m just chillin’ now. I don’t have days off. Look, I’m fortunate, I’m lucky. I’ve spent my life on movie sets and travelling the world, which is what I always wanted to do. So this is not work — I’m living the dream.”
Meanwhile, the actor is busy promoting upcoming film Top Gun Maverick. The movie hit theatres this Friday.
