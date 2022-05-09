Inside Dwayne Johnson’s ‘cookies’ birthday bash

Hollywood’s leading actor Dwayne Johnson, who is better known as The Rock, gave his fans a glimpse of ‘cookies’ birthday bash as he celebrated his 50th birthday with his daughters.
Taking to Instagram, the Jungle Cruise actor posted stunning photos featuring Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 with a sweet caption.
He wrote, “My two little tornadoes made my birthday so special. I walked thru the door to a huge D.A.D. surprise made out of and they jumped in my arms in their little Polynesian dresses. Every man wants a son, but everyone man NEEDS a daughter.”
He further added, “Yes, that’s a massive pile of homemade birthday brownies and cookies that had no chance of survival once we blew these candles out.”
Earlier, the Black Adam actor thanked his fans for the well wishes as he headed on a trip in a video shared on Instagram.
