Donatella Versace spills Britney Spears is in 'amazing state of mind'

Prominent Italian designer Donatella Versace recently spilled Britney Spears is feeling better than ever as the singing sensation gears up to marry the man of her dreams.



The 40-year-old, who is due to marry fiancé, Sam Asghari, 28, has been enjoying living her life in the spotlight again after being freed from a conservatorship last year.



And now her coveted fashion designer friend has confirmed that she is loving her newfound freedom.



Versace, who is designing the pop star’s wedding dress, told Vanity Fair: “She’s doing well. I find her in an amazing state of mind. I know it’s been such a long time. I’m very happy to see her like that.”

The 66-year-old fashion mogul also said that the Toxic singer is currently "on vacation".

For those unversed, Donatella was a key celebrity figure who stood behind behind Britney in her fight to get her freed from the shackles of her conservatorship.

She was among the celebrities celebrating Britney's freedom on social media after hearing the exciting news last year that the hitmaker is able to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.

