After Kate and William's visit, Belize takes first step to remove Queen as head of state

A couple of days after Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit, Belize has taken the first step to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of the state.

According to reports, Belize is looking into becoming a republic.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on an eight-day visit to the Caribbean on behalf of Queen Elizabeth.

The reports said that the government in Belize has announced the People's Constitutional Commission, a body under the Constitutional and Political Reform Ministry, which will be holding “consultations across the country on the continuing decolonisation process.

Kate and William landed in Belize on the first leg of their official visit. They left Belize for Jamaica and arrived in Bahamas on the last leg of their tour.