Jesse Plemons who played Todd in 'Breaking Bad' showers praises on girlfriend Kristen Dunst

Jesse Plemons played the role of Todd in hit Netflix series"Breaking Bad".



The actor recently attended a special screening of Netflix's Windfall, where he showered praises on his Oscar nominated fiance and "The Power of the Dog" co star Kristen Dunst.

Talking to the media, "He said "I have worked her twice now,you know, playing husband and wife in very different projects, very different roles, and still to this day, and this is no joke, there are still a few scenes that I witnessed live that are ingrained into my memory.

The actor said "That's just some of the best acting I feel like I have ever seen. you know?"

He added, "She is so inspiring and so rooted, and pulling from such a deep place, and is just able to express everything that's bubbling up inside her, and yeah, she's incredible.