 
close
Wednesday March 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Queen Elizabeth looks frail in new pictures released by Buckingham Palace

The Queen continues to perform her royal duties

By Web Desk
March 16, 2022
Queen Elizabeth looks frail in new pictures released by Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth has started performing her royal duties after recovering from coronavirus.

The monarch on Tuesday welcomed the Governor-General of Canada and Mr Whit Fraser for Tea at Windsor Castle this afternoon, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

The palace also released a couple of pictures of the Queen's engagement on social media.

Queen Elizabeth looks frail in new pictures released by Buckingham Palace

The frail-looking monarch was seen smiling as she shook hands with her guests.

Earlier in the day, the Queen undertook two virtual audiences from Windsor Castle , with the ambassadors of Mongolia and Tajikistan.

The Queen has been holding virtual audiences after recovering from coronavirus.