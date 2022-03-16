Queen Elizabeth looks frail in new pictures released by Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth has started performing her royal duties after recovering from coronavirus.
The monarch on Tuesday welcomed the Governor-General of Canada and Mr Whit Fraser for Tea at Windsor Castle this afternoon, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.
The palace also released a couple of pictures of the Queen's engagement on social media.
The frail-looking monarch was seen smiling as she shook hands with her guests.
Earlier in the day, the Queen undertook two virtual audiences from Windsor Castle , with the ambassadors of Mongolia and Tajikistan.
The Queen has been holding virtual audiences after recovering from coronavirus.
