Queen Elizabeth looks frail in new pictures released by Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth has started performing her royal duties after recovering from coronavirus.

The monarch on Tuesday welcomed the Governor-General of Canada and Mr Whit Fraser for Tea at Windsor Castle this afternoon, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

The palace also released a couple of pictures of the Queen's engagement on social media.

The frail-looking monarch was seen smiling as she shook hands with her guests.

Earlier in the day, the Queen undertook two virtual audiences from Windsor Castle , with the ambassadors of Mongolia and Tajikistan.

The Queen has been holding virtual audiences after recovering from coronavirus.