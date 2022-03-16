Prince Andrew looks 'downcast' after royal snub

File Footage

Prince Andrew was royally snubbed by the firm on Monday, with the disgraced Duke of York being forced to lay low as the rest of the senior royals attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, reported The Daily Mail.

In pictures shared by the publication, Andrew was seen in his black Range Rover, driving around the grounds of Windsor Castle on Tuesday, March 15, looking particularly forlorn.

The appearance came a day after he missed the major royal engagement with fellow royals; those who attended the service include Prince Charles, Duchess Camila, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Princess Alexandra.

The royal family has almost severed its ties with Andrew, with his mother, The Queen, also stripping him of his royal patronages and military titles in January after he was accused of having sexual relations with a minor in early 2000s.

Andrew later reached a settlement in the sex assault case filed by convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre.