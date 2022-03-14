‘Unpredictable’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning: ‘Don’t knock royals’

Royal experts issue warnings to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, urging them not to ‘knock down’ the Firm.



This warning has been issued by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

In his interview on the To Di For Daily podcast he was quoted saying, “I appreciate totally the work that Harry wants to do for Invictus and mental health, the work that Meghan wants to do for mental health, and the disadvantaged… that’s always been part and parcel of what she wants to do.”



“And also she’s created a rift with the Royal Family, or at least worsened it by Oprah. Whatever future they want, they’re completely unpredictable in my opinion, don’t keep knocking the British Royal Family.”

“Don’t keep knocking your family, which it is. They have a very destructive side, and Oprah showed that very clearly.”