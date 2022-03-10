See first images of Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell’s Christmas Carol remake ‘Spirited’

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's upcoming comedy film Spirited is all set to hit the screens this Christmas season.

On Tuesday, streaming channel Apple TV+ released the first look pictures of the upcoming holiday movie.

Spirited, which is a remake of the classic Christmas Carol story by Charles Dickens, also stars Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.

From the first look pictures, fans can see the Free Guy actor will be playing the role of Ebeneezer Scrooge, while Ferrell will be seen as the ghost named Present. Spencer’s role has not been disclosed.

While Spirited is likely to be released around Christmas this year, no official release date has been confirmed yet.

Previously, the Deadpool star had teased details about his upcoming film. "That's a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I'd have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer... Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I'm gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I've been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both," Reynolds wrote in an Instagram post.