Camila Cabello explains truth behind shifting priorities since Shawn Mendes split

Singer and songwriter Camila Cabello addresses recently wore her heart on her sleeve and broke down some revelations she has come to terms with since becoming single for the very first time in her life at 25-years-old.

The singer made these admissions to The Late Late Show host James Corden and began by saying, "I feel like my focus is on my friendships right now and just growing as a person."

My focus really has shifted,” she further emphasized. “And even now while I’m in promo mode, honestly, if I’m not having fun, what’s the [expletive] point?”

“I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, we’re really learning how to be healthy adults.”

“And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career. And that’s okay.”

This admission comes a few months after the Havana singer announced her separation from Shawn Mendes in a statement to social media.

The Instagram statement read, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. [heart emoji]”.

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward [heart emojis] Camila and Shawn (sic)."