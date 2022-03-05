Ukraine-Russia conflict: FM Qureshi stresses need for diplomatic solution

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (L) with Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and stressed the need for a diplomatic solution regarding the latest situation in Ukraine.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two ministers discussed "regional situation besides bilateral ties" during the phone call.

Shah requested his Russian counterpart Lavrov for Moscow's assistance and facilitation in safe and swift return of Pakistani citizens from Ukraine . While, Lavrov assured of full support in evacuating Pakistanis.

Recalling his recent visit to Russia as part of the prime minister’s delegation, Qureshi stated that the two sides had held wide-ranging talks on key subjects on bilateral agenda and the region including Afghanistan.

The ministry further added that the Russian minister also conveyed that his side would be following up on the important bilateral matters discussed and that the two sides would continue to work together on promoting shared goals of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Stressing Russia’s condemnation of terrorism in all forms, Lavrov conveyed deepest condolences over the loss of life in the terrorist attack on a mosque in Peshawar on March 4.

Underlining Pakistan’s concern at the latest situation in Ukraine, Qureshi highlighted that Pakistan had emphasised fundamental principles of UN Charter, called for de-escalation, and underscored the need for a diplomatic solution under the relevant multilateral agreements, international law, and provisions of the UN Charter.

He also apprised the Russian minister of his recent phone conversations with the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Poland, Romania and Hungary and with the representative of the European Union, in which he had shared "Pakistan’s principled position and stressed the importance of finding a solution through dialogue and diplomacy."

According to the statement, Qureshi expressed hope that the talks initiated between Russia and Ukraine would succeed in finding a diplomatic solution.

Meanwhile, Lavrov shared Russia’s perspective on the situation, referred to the opening of the “humanitarian corridor”, and underlined readiness for the next round of talks with the Ukrainian side.

The two ministers agreed to remain in close contact.