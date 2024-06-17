Fatal accident in Lasbela leaves five policemen dead, two injured

An ambulance can be seen in this image. — AFP/File

Five policemen from the Lasbela Squad were killed and two injured in a tragic accident near Dubai Mosque, Lasbela.



The incident occurred when a police mobile, part of SSP Lasbela Naveed Alam's squad, suffered a tyre burst while travelling from Dariji to Othal near Dubai Masjid in the district.

The bodies of the deceased and the injured were quickly transported to DHQ Hospital Othal.

Among the casualties, two policemen were from Bela and two from Othal.

Hospital authorities confirmed that five officers died from their injuries, while two others are receiving medical treatment.