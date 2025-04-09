PPP Senator Taj Haider to be buried at Karachi's Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Senator Taj Haider. — PPPP website/file

KARACHI: The senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, Senator Taj Haider, will be buried at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine in Clifton later today.

The seasoned politician passed away last night at the age of 83 after a brief illness.

The funeral prayer of the deceased politician was offered at Masjid-o-Imambargah Yasrab in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase IV. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Governor Kamran Tessori, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and several other politicians attended the funeral.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Karachi Commissioner Hasan Naqvi, provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah, among others, were also in attendance.

In a statement, the family said Haider had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Haider was born on March 8, 1942, in Kota, Rajasthan, into a family known for its academic and intellectual background. He migrated to Pakistan after the partition and pursued his early education at Government Boys High School, Ranchor Lines, Karachi.

Haider initially stepped into the world of fine arts and made significant contributions as a writer for television. He also penned thought-provoking columns for various newspapers and acted in his own drama serial Aabla Pa, where he portrayed the role of Professor Adi Wala.

His political journey began in 1967 when he attended the Socialist Convention. The same year, he formally joined the PPP and became one of its founding members.

In recognition of his contributions to literature and science, Haider was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2012 for his services in the scientific domain. He also received the 13th PTV Award for Best Drama Serial Writer in 2006.

Haider's passing was widely mourned by politicians, journalists and government officials.