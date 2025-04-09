PML-N announces to strengthen party through public campaign

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif. — X/@NoumanFK

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced the launch of a public outreach campaign aimed at reorganising and strengthening the party, starting from Punjab, party's provincial president Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday.

Talking to journalists outside Jati Umra, Sanaullah, who also serves as adviser to prime minister on public and political affairs, said he would lead the campaign himself and present the ground realities to party president Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

For now, the drive will remain Punjab-centric, he noted, but added that once the PML-N president begins touring other provinces, public rallies will also be held there.

The public outreach campaign would be the first since the disputed general elections of 2024. Pakistan staged the biggest election of its history on February 8, 2024, which was extraordinary in various aspects.

However, the outcome of the polls did not turn out to be as expected by the political actors as none of them got a simple majority.

While the PTI-affiliated independent candidates dominated the election results, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) claimed to have enough numbers to form the government as some independents joined the Nawaz Sharif-led party post-polls.

Commenting on the visit of American doctors to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Sanaullah said that the doctors made no mention of his release and were perhaps only there to inquire about his well-being.

He stated that everyone has the right to express their opinions on social media.

In response to a question regarding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, he said that the latter should have represented his province in yesterday's Pakistan Mineral Conference 2024.

"If he is not doing so, he is neglecting his responsibilities," he added.

He further said that the practice of filing false political cases must end and that political parties should come together for dialogue and resolve matters through mutual understanding.