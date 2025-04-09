Pakistan, US discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties

US delegation led by Eric Meyer calls on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters on April 9, 2025. — ISPR

In meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, a US delegation expressed confidence in the positive trajectory of bilateral relations between the two countries, the military's media wing said.

A high-level delegation from the United States led by Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Eric Meyer called on COAS Gen Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday.

The meeting came in the backdrop of Pakistan's Mineral Investment Forum, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Appreciating the first-of-its-kind forum, the delegation expressed confidence in Pakistan's policy to develop vast untapped mineral wealth through mutually beneficial partnerships.

Commenting on the US administration's priorities where collaboration in mineral development with Pakistan is a core area of mutual interest, Meyer also expressed interest in Pakistan's steadily improving investment landscape.

The meeting also afforded an opportunity to both sides for sharing perspective on global developments and Pakistan’s regional security imperatives.

They agreed on the need to explore B2B avenues in addition to expanding existing G2G and P2P cooperation for comprehensively strengthening the relationship.

A day ago, COAS Munir assured both local and international investors that the Pakistan Army would provide a strong security framework and take proactive steps to protect their interests, aiming to boost confidence in the country’s mineral sector.

Addressing the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, General Munir emphasised that economic security has become a vital pillar of national security, and the military stands ready to play its role in supporting the development of Pakistan’s mineral wealth.

He highlighted Pakistan’s potential to become a global leader in the mineral sector and invited international organisations to bring their expertise, explore investment avenues, and collaborate in tapping the country's vast resource base.

With significant reserves beneath Pakistan’s soil, a capable workforce, and a transparent mineral policy in place, the country has no space for inaction or disappointment, elaborated Gen Munir.

He assured Pakistani and international stakeholders that Pakistan can be relied upon as a confident and trustworthy partner in the mining sector.