Korangi fire maintains 'same intensity' as it enters 13th day

Smoke and flames rise after massive fire near an oil refinery in Karachi's Korangi area on March 29, 2025. — Online

KARACHI: Korangi's unabated mysterious fire has entered its 13th day on Thursday (today) with Korangi Cantonment CEO pointing out that the blaze was still burning with the same intensity as before despite its spread being contained.

The fire, which started after a 1,200-foot-deep bore was drilled at the site on March 29, has led to concerns about the type and volume of gas responsible for the blaze.

A preliminary chemical analysis, as per the Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) sources, of the water breaking out of the ditch at the site of the ongoing fire in the Korangi area has revealed the presence of hazardous chemicals.

The initial report, compiled following water sampling from the fire site, has detected excessive quantities of benzene, toluene, and tetrachloroethylene.

The report states that tetrachloroethylene was measured at 33 microgrammes per litre, significantly above the standard limit of 5mg. Benzene concentrations were recorded at 19mg per litre, again surpassing the permissible threshold of 5mg.

Similarly, toluene was found at 15 microgrammes per litre, three times higher than the recommended safety level. Additionally, a slightly elevated quantity of o-xylene was also detected in the water sample, though the exact amount was not specified.

However, the overall hydrocarbon content in the water was found to be within permissible limits, according to the preliminary findings.

Meanwhile, sources have said that the authorities have decided to seek assistance from a globally renowned US-based firm to help extinguish the underground fire — caused by a suspected natural gas pocket.

On the other hand, the technical committee formed by the Ministry of Energy has resolved to purchase two state-of-the-art gas detection metres to accurately measure the presence and concentration of natural gas in the area.

With experts evaluating the option of filling the boreholes with cement as part of the fire containment strategy, the Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) has been directed to set up a camp office on its premises immediately, and all energy, petroleum, and service companies operating in Sindh were urged to provide the necessary technical and logistical support to assist with firefighting and remedial operations.

Noting that relevant institutions have been contacted for the purpose of carrying out further mineral tests, the official apprised that the Ministry of Petroleum has formed a committee to test methane gas.

Speaking on the precautionary measures, he said that the area of 500 metres around the blaze has been sealed off and fire tenders of all six cantonments were present at the site to cater to any emergency.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has also carried out a survey of the blaze.