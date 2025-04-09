On visit to Pakistan, US delegation focuses on strengthening ties and expanding minerals cooperation

Eric Meyer, senior bureau official (SBO) for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the US State Department. — Screengrab via video/US embassy

ISLAMABAD: Senior US official Eric Meyer, representing the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, visited Islamabad to advance American interests in Pakistan’s critical minerals sector, enhance economic cooperation, and reaffirm the importance of counterterrorism collaboration.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum, Meyer emphasised that Pakistan’s mineral wealth — if developed responsibly and transparently — holds mutual benefits for both nations.

“Critical minerals are the raw materials necessary for our most advanced technologies,” he said. “President Trump has made it clear that securing diverse and reliable sources of these materials is a strategic priority. Pakistan’s vast mineral potential can benefit both our countries.”

The US continues to collaborate with international partners and Pakistani stakeholders to foster investment, share technical expertise, and promote sustainable resource management in the minerals sector, he said.

During his two-day visit, Meyer also held high-level meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik.

Discussions focused on expanding avenues for American businesses in Pakistan, strengthening economic ties, and reinforcing joint efforts in the fight against terrorism.

Meyer also engaged with foreign policy analysts, representatives of the American business community, and alumni of US public diplomacy programmes to reaffirm the enduring people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Desire to work with Trump'

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz held a meeting with the US team led by Meyer and reiterated his government's wish to work with President Trump.

The meeting came on the sidelines of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum which was attended by the US delegation.

During their interaction, the PM welcomed US participation at the forum and emphasised that Pakistan’s minerals sector presented immense opportunities, encouraging US companies to invest in that priority sector.

He underscored the significance of Pakistan-US relations not only in the bilateral context but also for regional peace and security as well as enhanced cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment and counter-terrorism.

Meanwhile, Meyer acknowledged the potential of Pakistan’s mineral sector and conveyed the interest of the US companies in investing in the minerals sector. He also expressed the US desire to work with Pakistan on issues of shared interest.