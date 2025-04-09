Sindh offers more protection to minorities than any other province: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets leaders from Hindu community of Larkana and Sukkur Division at CM House on April 9, 2025. — Facebook/SindhCMHouse

In a meeting with leaders of Hindu community from Larkana and Sukkur Division, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that the province offers more protection to its minorities than any other province.

The chief minister announced that his government had recruited Kolhis, Bhils, and Meghwars into the Sindh Police as part of an inclusive hiring policy.

He addressed the misconception that Hindus are specifically targeted in kidnapping cases, stating that in 2024-25, out of 310 reported kidnappings, only eight victims were Hindus.

Of those, seven have been recovered, leaving only one case involving a Hindu, Rajesh, unresolved.

He added that apart from the Hindus, five Muslims have also not been recovered in the current cases. Otherwise, the government has controlled kidnappings for ransom drastically.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, MPAs Jameel Soomro, Rajveer Singh, Lal Chand Ukrani, Veerji Kolhi, Sukh Dev Asardas, and senior officials including chief secretary, home secretary, inspector general police (IGP) Sindh, and other relevant officers.

At the outset, CM Murad acknowledged the Hindu community as the original inhabitants of Sindh, recognising their significant contributions to the province’s development in sectors such as trade, commerce, education, health and others.

Shah emphasised that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has made it clear that any injustice against minorities is unacceptable, and the Sindh government is committed to prioritising the resolution of issues faced by the Hindu community.

The chief minister reviewed the law-and-order situation, particularly in divisions like Kashmore and Kandhkot, which have reported insecurity.

He noted that while the situation in Shikarpur and Larkana has improved, further efforts are still needed. Reports also highlighted an increase in motorcycle and car thefts in Larkana.

Members of the Hindu community expressed concerns over the illegal occupation of temple lands (ghonsalas), cases of kidnapping, and land grabbing.

They reported that Rajesh had been missing for five months, prompting the chief minister to direct the IGP to prioritise his recovery.

The Sindh home minister and IGP briefed the chief minister on ongoing crackdowns against criminals and dacoits in the riverine areas, informing him that 152 dacoits have been targeted in operations, during which 20 police officers have been martyred.

"The PPP has never abandoned its minority communities and never will," he said.

To ensure better coordination and swift resolution of issues, the chief minister announced the formation of committees in each division, comprising representatives from the Hindu panchayat, commissioners, and DIGs to address community concerns.

CM Murad instructed the police to act against street crime in all major cities, reiterating the government's firm stance: "We will eliminate criminals, not collaborate with them," he concluded.