Mob sets fire to dumpers in Karachi following traffic scare

The image shows a dumper running over two motorcycles near Nagan Chowrangi on April 9, 2025. — X@MithuReborn/Screengrab

KARACHI: Angry crowds set at least seven dumper trucks ablaze at different locations on the same road Wednesday evening after a speeding dumper ran over two motorcycles in North Karachi. Taking notice of the chaos, the Sindh government directed police to arrest both the driver and those responsible for the arson attacks.

The incident began when a fast-moving dump truck, reportedly driven by a teenager, hit two motorbikes near Nagan Chowrangi Flyover.

No loss of life was reported in the incident. However, the incident angered citizens who set fire to seven dumper trucks on the same thoroughfare.

According to eyewitnesses, the dumper — allegedly driven by a teenager aged between 17 and 18 — was coming at a high speed from the Nagan Chowrangi flyover when it hit two motorcycles. The riders escaped with minor injuries.

Eyewitnesses said the infuriated crowd surrounded the dumper, assaulted the driver, and used motorbikes to block its path. In a desperate attempt to flee, the driver reportedly ran over the motorcycles, worsening the situation.

The enraged crowd torched several dumper trucks at the Powerhouse roundabout. Later, more vehicles were set ablaze near the 4K Chowrangi area. Police sources confirmed that a total of seven dumpers were burnt down.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to douse the flames amid a security cordon by police. A large police contingent was deployed in the affected areas to control the situation.

Police said that they were collecting information from hospitals to assess if there were any unreported injuries.

Reacting to the incidents, dumper drivers dumped piles of garbage on the main road near Sohrab Goth and Al-Asif Square, disrupting traffic.

Liaquat Mehsud, a representative of the Dumper Association, while addressing the media at the Powerhouse Chowrangi, claimed that 11 of his vehicles had been set on fire.

He urged the government to arrest those responsible and demanded protection for dumper owners and drivers.

“If anyone was injured in the accident, let them come forward. Where are they?” he questioned.

Reacting strongly to the situation, Home Minister Zia Lanjar expressed regret over the accidents and issued clear directives to arrest those involved in reckless driving.

“No one is allowed to set heavy vehicles on fire. Anyone disturbing the peace or spreading terror will be taken into custody,” he stressed.

The minister also ordered police to investigate the protests near Sohrab Goth and arrest those who incited violence.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori voiced concern over the incidents. He acknowledged the public's anger over fatal road accidents involving heavy vehicles but warned against taking the law into one’s own hands.

“Citizens have every right to be upset, but the law must prevail. Let us not allow anyone to fan the flames of conflict,” he said.

He urged the Karachi residents to remain peaceful and avoid provocation, stressing the importance of unity and the rule of law.