'Peaky Blinders' actor Tom Hardy regrets abusing ‘privilege’ by resorting to drugs

Peaky Blinders actor Tom Hardy once reflected back on his bad decisions when expressed regret to have abused ‘privilege’ by resorting to drugs and crime.

The 44-year-old actor, who is turning all heads around with his stunning impressive performance in well-acclaimed series as Alfie Solomons, had turned towards rehab in 2003 to receive help with his drugs consumption.

He came out as sober at the age of 25.

During his conversation with Mirror in 2017, the Mad Max actor opened up, “If I had four pints of lager and half a bottle of vodka I could turn this room into an absolute (expletive) nightmare in about three minutes.

“I could destroy everything in my life I have worked so hard for,” he shared.

“It's the suburbs, the life is so privileged and peaceful and so bloody dull, it gives you the instinctive desire to want to (expletive) everything up,” he noted.

Looking back on his ‘self-harming’ despite having a ‘privileged’ childhood, Hardy said, “I got arrested at 15 for joyriding in a stolen Mercedes. And for good measure there was a gun in the car," he revealed.

“I just had to endanger myself - it was a kind of self-harming," he added.