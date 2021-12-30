Avicii’s new biography reveals late DJ’s struggle during last days

Avicii’s last journal entries before his 2018 suicide are being published in a new biography

Swedish DJ Avicii’s mental health and substance abuse struggles are to be made public for the first time since his death to suicide in 2018 in a new biography, reported New York Post.

Avicii’s last journal entries, leading up to his final day before committing suicide with a glass bottle, are being published in Måns Mosesson’s upcoming book Tim – The Official Biography of Avicii, which is slated to release on January 18, 2022.

Dating back to his time in rehab and hospital for his substance abuse, one entry reads, “Those days in hospital were the most anxiety and stress-free days I can remember the past six years, those were my true vacations, as depressing as it might sound.”

At one point, Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, started using Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s meditation techniques.

Of this time, Avicii wrote, “It feels like I am in a new default mode of being which is very new and a little bit scary.”

According to the book, a friend who had met Avicii prior to his suicide, had even alerted his father of his concerning meditation techniques. The friend had said that “he wasn’t eating or speaking.”

A day later, Avicii was dead, with his last entry reading, “The shedding of the soul is the last attachment, before it restarts.”

The DJ passed away from suicide in April 2018 in Muscat, Oman.