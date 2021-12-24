 
December 23, 2021
Entertainment

Camila Cabello performs 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' for White House special performance

Camila Cabello belts a heartstring-tugging and emotional performance of I'll Be Home for Christmas

By Web Desk
December 24, 2021
Camila Cabello leaves fans in a frenzy with her emotional performance of I'll Be Home for Christmas straight from the White House.

The singer’s performance was just a one from a star-studded lineup that was organized for PBS' In Performance at The White House: Spirit of the Season.

It included a full mariachi band that paid homage to the singer’s Mexican roots and featured guests such as Julia Garner and Jill Biden.

The 24-year-old even shared a clip of her performance to Twitter and captioned it with the words, "Such an incredible honor to perform again at the white house. Wishing you all a wonderful holiday with your loved ones”.

Check it out below: