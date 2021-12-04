Sara Ali Khan reveals how Atrangi Re 'gave her a new chance' in dire need

Indian actor Sara Ali Khan is revealing how film Atrangi Re was offered to her when she was emotionally under confident.

The Kedarnath star, who worked alongside Kartik Aryan in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aj Kal admitted that the failure of the film shook her confidence.

“Atrangi Re came to me just after the release of Love Aaj Kal 2 which didn't get much love from the audience. After 2 weeks of Love Aaj Kal, I was on the sets of Atrangi Re and my confidence was not that high. Aanand Ji taught me how to be confident, Aanand Ji taught me how to love myself, Aanand Ji taught me how to love my character, Aanand gave me a new chance at a time I most needed it," added Sara Ali Khan.

Speaking further about her journey after Love Aj Kal, Sara credited director Anand L Rai for helping her rise from her fears to create something positive.

“Aanand Ji taught me not to carry the baggage of failure or success with me and be present there at the moment and go out and play on the front foot and do my best. To do my best during action and cut, also knowing your dialect and dialogue well but also being present at the moment and reacting to what the environment is,” Sara added.