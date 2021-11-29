Tony Bennett’s last live concert, featuring Lady Gaga, gets aired on TV

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett staged a historical performance at Radio City Music Hall, marking the I Left My Heart in San Francisco hit-maker’s last concert before he announced his retirement from touring.

A special TV show, One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga was aired on Sunday. November 28, by CBS that featured the 11 stunning performances.

The show was recorded in August on Bennett’s birthday, when he was joined by the House of Gucci star for a two-concert series as he bid adieu to the stage.

However, to let a much-wider audience witness the heart-touching moments, the concert was broadcasted yesterday.

During the show, Gaga also shared a tribute for the veteran as she expressed, “How do you honor the most important and enduring voice of the last century? Someone who has been a mentor, a savior and a dear friend?”

“Tony’s career has spanned eight decades — and in all of that time, he has never given less than his very best. So, that is how I want to honor him tonight: By giving him more than I ever knew I had, and making Tony proud,” she added.

Bennett hit the stage for the final time six months after his family announced publically that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2017.