Second part of royal documentary changed on Prince Harry's request

The second part of controversial royal documentary 'The Princes and the Press', which highlights Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship with the British press, has reportedly been changed.

The BBC has reportedly changed the controversial royal-themed documentary in order to appease The Duke of Sussex.



Meghan's husband, according to source, was not happy with some of the content in the series, and used his influence to get it changed.

The documentary is scheduled to air on Monday and the BBC have made a change in order to satisfy the wishes of the Queen's grandson Harry.



The second instalment, according to reports, will not use the term 'Megxit' after the Duke referred to the term as 'misogynistic' and said it was created by a troll.



The term 'Sussexit', instead of the label , will be used in the episode which focuses on the “circumstances around the decision to quit royal jobs.

The Channel reportedly approached Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace for comment about the series, and they appeared on the same page with their joint statement: "A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy."