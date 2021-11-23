Priyanka Chopra’s mother shuts down rumours of her split with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra’s mother recently shut down rumours of her split with Nick Jonas.

The Bollywood diva recently removed ‘Jonas’ from her Instagram handle which left her fans worried as they speculated about the couple’s potential split.

However, Madhu Chopra appeared on the scene and turned down the heresay.

In a statement to News18.com, the Baywatch actor’s mother said that the rumours are nothing but rubbish.

She also requested netizens to neither give these rumours any importance nor spread these false claims.

The reports surfaced online just after a few days of the couple’s Diwali celebrations in their new Los Angeles residence made headlines.

The 39-year-old actor also shared a series of swoon-worthy clicks from the occasion as gushed over her husband for making the day even more special for her.



