Kumail Nanjiani says Bollywood sequence in ‘Eternals’ was the ‘most difficult part’

Hollywood superstar Kumail Nanjiani is sharing details about the glitzy Bollywood sequence that was featured in the new Marvel film, Eternals.

The Academy Award-nominated star said, in a virtual presser, that he spent months perfecting the dance sequence, which was the hardest part of the entire film.

"When we first talked about the movie, [director Chloé Zhao] was like, 'There's a Bollywood dance sequence,' and I was like, 'Chloe, I don't think I can do that,'" he shared.

"She's like, 'OK, we'll make it a Bollywood action scene.'"

“Soon as I got to London, she's like, 'It's a dance sequence’. I was like, 'Get me a dance teacher right now.,’” he said.

The actor said he worked with choreographer Nileeka Bose “for months” with 50 people listed for the scene.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Nanjiani said: "It was so outside my comfort zone. Ultimately, for me, all that came down to trust."

"Just in meeting [Zhao], I was like, 'Oh, she's not going to let me suck in this thing. So if she wants me to do something, I'm going to do it,” he said.