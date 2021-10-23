Waqar Zaka suggests Shah Rukh Khan to ‘shift to Pakistan’ amid Aryan Khan drugs case

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been making headlines after his son Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drugs case.
Many fans believe that what’s happening with Khan’s son is result of rising discrimination and intolerance against Muslims in India.
Meanwhile, Pakistani host Waqar Zaka blamed Narendra Modi’s government for Aryan’s arrest. He tweeted, “Sir @iamsrk leave India and shift to Pakistan along with ur family - this is [expletive] what @narendramodi Govt is doing with ur family , I stand with SKR.”
Soon after Zaka’s tweet, people started trolling him over his suggestion.
One user wrote, "Hahhaha bhai ap k kehne se wo aagaya (as if he will come after your suggestion)."
Another Twitter user stated, "Hahaha bhai at least DUBAI kehdete (you could have said Dubai)."
