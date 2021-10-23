 
close
Saturday October 23, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Ryan Gosling joins Margot Robbie as Ken in new Barbie movie

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's new movie is expected to begin in the new year

Entertainment
Web Desk
October 23, 2021
Ryan Gosling joins Margot Robbie as Ken in new Barbie movie
Ryan Gosling joins Margot Robbie as Ken in new Barbie movie

Ryan Gosling is going to be a real-life Ken  doll  in the new Barbie movie.  

The 40-year-old actor,  who initially refused the role, has finally signed the film after  constant persistence from the  production company.

 As  reported by  Deadline, the film is expected to go on floors in 2022. 

The movie also stars Margot Robbie playing none other than Barbie. The film is set up at Warner Bros. and will be helmed by  filmmaker Greta Gerwig. Greta is famously know for directing movies like Lady Bird and Little Women.

More From Entertainment