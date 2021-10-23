Ryan Gosling joins Margot Robbie as Ken in new Barbie movie

Ryan Gosling is going to be a real-life Ken doll in the new Barbie movie.
The 40-year-old actor, who initially refused the role, has finally signed the film after constant persistence from the production company.
As reported by Deadline, the film is expected to go on floors in 2022.
The movie also stars Margot Robbie playing none other than Barbie. The film is set up at Warner Bros. and will be helmed by filmmaker Greta Gerwig. Greta is famously know for directing movies like Lady Bird and Little Women.
