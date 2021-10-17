Meghan Markle called out for lack of maternal charm: ‘Shake your reputation’

Meghan Markle called out for not showcasing more of her maternal side to escape ‘cold’ reputation

Meghan Markle has been urged to show off her maternal side more if she is to “shake off the cold reputation” that has been following her since her introduction into the royal family.



This claim has been made by a PR expert Kinsey Schofield, and during her interview with Express UK she was quoted saying, “I think it would enhance Meghan's reputation tremendously for fans to see her engaging as a mum with her children.”

“With royal watchers labelling her cold and calculated, she needs to show the world that maternal and affectionate side of herself.”

However, this change does not have to come at the expense of her children at all, “This can be done without exposing her children's faces” too.