Meghan Markle called out for lack of maternal charm: ‘Shake your reputation’

Meghan Markle has been urged to show off her maternal side more if she is to “shake off the cold reputation” that has been following her since her introduction into the royal family.
This claim has been made by a PR expert Kinsey Schofield, and during her interview with Express UK she was quoted saying, “I think it would enhance Meghan's reputation tremendously for fans to see her engaging as a mum with her children.”
“With royal watchers labelling her cold and calculated, she needs to show the world that maternal and affectionate side of herself.”
However, this change does not have to come at the expense of her children at all, “This can be done without exposing her children's faces” too.
Squid Game officially loses its spot on the Netflix Top 10 List
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were married for 10 years before ending their relationship
Ryan Reynolds weighs in on the plans to take ‘a little sabbatical’ after the ‘Spirited’ shoot
“I am so grateful to never go through these transitional times alone because I have !” wrote Miley Cyrus
The Earthshot Prize, launched in October last year, was inspired by US president John F. Kennedy's "Moonshot"
William Shatner further said that he was "giving it back to him now by letting him spew his hatred for the world to...