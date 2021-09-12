Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dealing with ‘tremendous pressure’ in Netflix’s ‘cut-throat world’

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing a tremendous amount of pressure when it comes to their Netflix deal since it is a ‘cut-throat new world,” different from anything the royal is used to.

This claim has been made by royal author Duncan Larcombe and during his interview with Closer magazine he was quoted saying, “With these deals, there’s tremendous pressure on Harry and Meghan to deliver and make a success of their life in America.”

“They’ve caused such an uproar – for both the Royal Family and in the media – that they don’t really have the option of failing. It would be the ultimate humiliation.”

“If Netflix aren’t happy and the production doesn’t get the audiences that they’re expecting, they won’t give them another contract. They’ve entered a commercial world and it’s cut-throat.”