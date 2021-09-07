Jesy Nelson, ex Harry James back together?

Jesy Nelson and her ex Harry James may be back together as they were spotted enjoying a luxury Caribbean holiday.

The former Little Mix singer is said to have taken her ex and his sister Jade to a four star luxury resort in Antigua.

Their appearance comes just weeks after she insisted "I'm not looking for a relationship anymore."

Their getaway is said to be "a great way" for the former flames to reconnect, who have also recently been "spending a lot more time together" with the singer being "in the best place".

A source told The Sun: "Jesy and Harry always got on like a house on fire and Antigua was a great way to reconnect with the privacy of no one knowing who they were.

"Jesy has had her own battles but with her solo career ready to go and her bond with Harry stronger than ever she's really in the best place.

They added: "He is helping her with her career but also there for her privately. They have both matured a lot since they were last together and have grown very close."