Katrina Kaif says she loves Turkey

Katrina Kaif is in Turkey for the filming of "Tiger 3"

Katrina Kaif is in Turkey for the filming of "Tiger 3"

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is in Turkey for the shooting of "Tiger" 3" which stars Salman Khan in the lead role.

The duo, during their stay, met Turkey's culture minister and revealed that they love watching "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

Speaking at a press conference, Khan said his mother is a huge fan of the historical Turkish series.

Katrina Kaif also revealed that "Ertugrul" is her favorite Turkish drama and she has watched more than 80 episodes of the show.

The "Bharat" actress on Sunday took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures and expressed her love for Turkey.

"Turkey you have my love," she caption her Instagram post.