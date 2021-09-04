Neetu Kapoor said “Hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today!!!”

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on his 69th birthday anniversary

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor remembered late husband Rishi Kapoor on his 69th birthday anniversary and summed some fond moments of him.



Taking to Instagram, Neetu posted a sweet throwback photo with Rishi, who died in April 2020, with a heartfelt note.

She said “I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better.”

Neetu continued “Hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today!!!”

“I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday!! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there. Happy birthday Kapoor Saab.”



