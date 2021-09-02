Kim Kardashian not ditching the idea of reconciling with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is “open” to the possibility of getting back together with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is “open” to the possibility of getting back together with Kanye West

It looks like there is still some hope left for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to rekindle their romance.



Sources revealed to E! News that the fashion icon is “open” to the possibility of getting back together with the rapper.

"Kim is not rushing the divorce. She and Kanye are in a good place right now and she is not on a rushed timeline to push the divorce forward,” a source told the outlet.

The exes recently made headlines after they recreated their 2014 wedding at West’s Donda listening event in Chicago last month, following their split.

The insider revealed that the two "are finally in a great place and Kim wants to enjoy this time and be a family unit."

"Kanye has expressed that he wants her back, and Kim is open to it, but wants to focus first on rebuilding their foundation and friendship back stronger,” said the insider, adding that Kardashian is “really happy” about the two being cordial with each other.

A second source told the portal: "She respects and trusts him fully as a creative, so when he asked her to be part of his performance art performance, she happily wanted to support him.”