Priyanka Chopra injured on set of Citadel

Global icon Priyanka Chopra sustained injuries during the shooting of her upcoming drama serial Citadel.



Priyanka, who is in London for the shooting of Citadel, took to Instagram and shared a picture with wounds on her cheek and forehead.

She also asked the fans ‘What’s real and what’s not?”

Later, she also posted a zoomed in photo to reveal she had got a cut right in the middle of her right eyebrow.

Priyanka essays the role of a spy in Citadel, that also features Game of Thrones alum and Eternals star Richard Madden.

Earlier in another Instagram post, the Bajirao Mastani actor shared her muddy-faced photo from the set of Citadel.

She wrote in the caption “Messy day at work. Can’t wait for you to meet her! #Citadel”.







