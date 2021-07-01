Kevin Federline rubbishes reports he had a part to play in framing Britney Spears

It was claimed Kevin Federline was a 'necessary party' in the 2008 intervention after Spears' public breakdown

Kevin Federline rubbished all claims that he had a part to play in Britney Spears' conservatorship.



The singer's ex-husband also denied claims that he used his and Spears kids as 'pawns.'

According to his attorney, Federline did not conspire with Spears' dad or her management team to hold her in conservatorship against her will.

“Kevin was not involved in the conservatorship, and he was not an agent of the conservator or anybody on that side of the probate case,” lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan said.

“All along, Kevin has had one goal and that was to make it more likely, as soon as reasonable, that he and Britney could have a successful co-parenting relationship regarding the kids.”

He added, “Things he did, he did because he thought he had to do that for the sake of the health and well-being of the kids. Kevin has never threatened anything in that regard.”

“Kevin has never used his children as pawns for anything. Kevin has always acted, putting the kids first," Kaplan insisted.

According to leaked documents, Kevin was a 'necessary party' in the 2008 intervention after her public breakdown.

“Kevin was brought on that call because he was going to be involved in the planning — I’m sorry, the execution, I should say, of that intervention. He was a necessary party. There were no legal issues discussed. There were no — nothing to that — nothing in that order. Only discussion about the execution of the intervention.”