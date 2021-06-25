Michael Bublé shows off daughter’s ‘hilarious cries’ over Marvel

 
Fri Jun 25, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 25, 2021

Lyricist and singer Michael Bublé recently took to social media and fawned over his daughter’s love for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The singer taped a video of the entire teary conversation with her daughter and captioned it with the words, “Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I should have seen it coming.... Her first words were ‘I AM INEVITABLE!’”

Check it out below:


