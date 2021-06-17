 
Thu Jun 17, 2021
Kevin Spacey accuser dismissed from case for refusing to identify himself publicly

All claims made against actor Kevin Spacey by one of two men suing him over alleged sexual misconduct  has been dismissed by US judge.

The claims were rejected by  U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan after  the plaintiff refused to identify himself publicly, according to Reuters.

The news agency reported that the dismissal by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan came after lawyers for the man known in court papers as “C.D.” said revealing his identity would cause “sudden unwanted attention” and be “simply too much for him to bear.”

Kaplan ruled on May 3 that Spacey’s fame magnified the public interest in knowing who C.D. was, and that “fairness” required he come forward before continuing the civil damages case.

C.D. said he was 14 in 1983 when he and Spacey began a sexual relationship that ended after he resisted Spacey’s attempts to penetrate him.


