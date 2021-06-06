BTS breaks ‘Dynamite’ record with new ‘Butter’ MV

South Korean hotshots from BTS have topped YouTube’s charts with their hit new music video for Butter.

The song reached this mile stone in less than 15 days and already has 311,019,949+ views at the moment.

The title for the 300 million view count was initially held by the first ever all-English music video for Dynamite within the same time frame.

