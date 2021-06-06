 
Mon Jun 07, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 6, 2021

BTS breaks ‘Dynamite’ record with new ‘Butter’ MV

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 06, 2021
BTS breaks ‘Dynamite’ record with new ‘Butter’ MV

South Korean hotshots from BTS have topped YouTube’s charts with their hit new music video for Butter.

The song reached this mile stone in less than 15 days and already has 311,019,949+ views at the moment.

The title for the 300 million view count was initially held by the first ever all-English music video for Dynamite within the same time frame.

