Kaia Gerber opens up about troubled dating life

Supermodel Kaia Gerber got candid about her modelling career that she started at 13 and her dating life.

The 19-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford told Vogue that she did not have the usual teen experience of being in high school and developing some “emotional maturity” by dating boys her own age.

Kaia Gerber dated old people as she found herself around them while modelling at an early age. “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson is one of them who she started dating while she was just 18 in the fall of 2019 and he was 26.

“I was doing fashion month, but I was so young I had kissed, like, only one person. I had never had a high school sweetheart or anything. And so I tended to date older people because those were the people I was around," she said.

“And I got put in situations where one day I’d wake up and be like, How did I get here?’ I have no idea what I’m doing, and I need help. And being able to ask for that help was amazing. That’s what real growing up means, not being afraid to ask.”



Gerber and Davidson called it quits in early 2020 after he admitted entering rehab. Kaia Gerber was helped out by her power parent, Cindy Crawford and tequila magnate Rande Gerber who “tried to intervene and offer what they could. It’s been upsetting for Kaia and for them to see their daughter dealing with something so serious.”