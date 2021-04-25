Prince Harry 'does not deserve' to be forgiven by Prince William

Prince Philip's funeral was thought to have served as a means for Prince Harry and Prince William to put their feud behind but tension continues to stir between them.

According to Charlie Rae, former royal editor, the duke of Sussex “does not deserve” his brother’s forgiveness as William is still pained over the harsh allegations levied against the palace in the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

"A lot of people in this country, including me, probably you as well, we thought I'm not sure I want William or rest of the family to forgive Harry,” talkRADIO host Kevin O'Sullivan said to Charlie.

"He scuttled off to America and made himself a fortune from Netflix and then going on the telly. He doesn't deserve to be forgiven."

Charlie replied: "He does not deserve it. If he is forgiven it will be because of the good nature of particularly William."

"William has been particularly hurt not just for himself or the rest of the family, but the things that were being said or suggested about his own wife Catherine."