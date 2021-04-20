Gigi Hadid sends internet into meltdown with new picture of baby Khai

Gigi Hadid and baby Khai can be seen soaking in the spring sunshine warmly in the photos

Gigi Hadid's fans are gushing over her little bundle of joy after she uploaded a new picture of her.



On Tuesday, the mother of one uploaded an adorable photo of baby Khai relishing the season of spring in full swing at their Pennsylvania farm.



While giving a glimpse of her beautiful estate, Gigi shared a collection of photos featuring her masked self standing beneath cherry blossom trees.



The supermodel holds up her baby daughter in the second picture, with the latter bundled up in warm clothes.

The mother-daughter duo can be seen soaking in the spring sunshine warmly, while enjoying the scenic views at the farm.

Gigi Hadid welcomed her first daughter with boyfriend Zayn Malik in October last year.

The couple have been raising their little one at the farm since then.