Megan Fox planning to get married to MGK as soon as she is legally able to

Hollywood star Megan Fox and her beau and rapper Machine Gun Kelly are going stronger than ever.



Latest intel on the couple suggests that the two might finally be ready to take the next step forward in their relationship as soon as the Transformers actor is able to finalize her divorce with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

A source spoke to E! News and said the two “plan to get engaged and married,” adding that, “They are very much in love and have a strong and intense relationship. Her divorce is moving along, and they are hashing out custody details.”

The insider further detailed that the lovebirds “have no doubt that they are soulmates and meant to be life partners.”

“Colson is slowly getting to know the kids and everything is going well with that. Megan has not wanted to rush them into anything. But she has been incorporating Colson into their life, and it's going well,” the source shared.