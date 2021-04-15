close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 15, 2021

Cardi B makes big announcement about her new venture

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 15, 2021

Cardi B has delighted fans as she made announcement about her venture with  sportswear company for new '90s-inspired clothing line.

 The 'WAP' hitmaker's collaboration with sportswear giant Reebok, dubbed the Summertime Fine Collection, is due to launch on April 23 and includes athleisurewear and accessories for women and children.

"I’m so happy to be releasing my first collection with Reebok. I drew a lot of my inspiration from growing up in New York in the ’90s – I used those moments as inspiration to make beautiful clothes for women today," the singer   explained while speaking to Rolling Stone about the venture.

The rapper  has shared the news on Instagram  with series of her stunning pictures, showing her with the products of the company.

Last week, Cardi B revealed that she's planning to 'go away for a very long time' in order to complete work on her new album, the anticipated follow-up to her 2018 debut 'Invasion Of Privacy'.

